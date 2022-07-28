Congress MP requests Lok Sabha speaker to allow him to clarify 'Rashtrapatni' remark

ANI

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a fresh controversy on Wednesday after he called President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni."

The Congress leader has also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House on the allegations against him. He has also submitted a letter regarding the same.

Earlier in the day, justifying his remarks, Chowdhury said, "I said Rashtrapatni due to slip of tongue."

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement, he has given a letter on this as well.

(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/0ISb72u1Fi — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Thursday following an uproar over Chowdhury's remarks.

The BJP demanded an apology from Congress on Chowdhury's remark. Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post."

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it adjourned. While leaving the house, she said, "He has already apologised."