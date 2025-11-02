Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions Delhi Govt’s ₹34 Crore Cloud Seeding Project, Cites Expert Warnings Against Move

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | X @ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday questioned the Delhi government's decision to spend Rs 34 crore on a winter cloud seeding experiment aimed at improving air quality in the national capital city.

Ramesh claimed that despite expert advice against the move, the government went ahead with the experiment. Ramesh highlighted that on December 5, 2024, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change had informed the Rajya Sabha that three specialised agencies - the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCT, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Indian Meteorological Department - had advised against winter cloud seeding to improve air quality in the national capital.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The Delhi Govt has spent Rs 34 crore on a winter cloud seeding experiment in order to improve air quality. On Dec 5, 2024, the Union Minister of State of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change had answered a question in the Rajya Sabha saying that 3 specialised agencies - the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCT, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Indian Meteorological Department - had clearly advised AGAINST winter cloud seeding to improve air quality in Delhi."

Moreover, Ramesh added a report by the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences at IIT Delhi, released on October 31, 2025, which concluded that winter cloud seeding would not significantly improve Delhi's air quality. He further criticised the government's claims of a "slight improvement in a limited area for a day or two" as a "cruel joke".

"Then on Oct 31, 2025 - that is just day before yesterday - the well-known and prestigious Centre for Atmospheric Sciences at IIT Delhi issued a detailed report on the subject which makes it clear that winter cloud seeding will not help improve the atrocious air quality in Delhi in any significant manner. Winter cloud seeding certainly looks very dramatic and gives the impression that something is demonstrably being done by the Govt. But when the overwhelming scientific consensus raises so many doubts and serious questions on its efficacy, is it wise to lay so much store by it except as a headline-grabbing measure? Getting 'slight improvement in a limited area for a day or two' as is now being claimed is really a cruel joke." the post read.

Cloud seeding is an advanced weather modification science, intended to trigger or enhance rainfall from suitable clouds by introducing selected particles--such as silver iodide or sodium chloride--using aircraft or other means.

The Delhi Government completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy.

The cloud seeding scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital was put on hold, given the insufficient moisture in the clouds.

According to a statement issued by IIT Kanpur, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions. "While rainfall could not be triggered yesterday because moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights," the statement read.

IIT Kanpur said that the monitoring stations set up across Delhi captured real-time changes in particulate matter and moisture levels.

"The data shows a measurable reduction of 6 to 10 per cent in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, indicating that even under limited moisture conditions, cloud seeding can contribute to improved air quality. These observations strengthen our planning for future operations and allow us to better identify conditions where this intervention can deliver maximum benefit. Such learnings form the foundation for more effective deployments ahead," the statement read.

