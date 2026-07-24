Congress MP Imran Masood Slams Sonam Wangchuk After Hunger Strike Ends, Calls Him 'Anna Part 2'

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday criticised climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for ending his 26-day hunger strike, alleging that the decision stemmed from a "personal deal" with the government despite assurances secured for protesting students.

Masood questions fast withdrawal

Speaking to ANI, Masood compared Wangchuk to veteran social activist Anna Hazare and questioned the circumstances under which the fast was called off.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He is Anna part two. For 12 years, Anna has remained silent, and now Sonam Wangchuk will remain silent. You were striking a deal with the government yesterday; at the time, was any student present there? What else is there except your personal deal with the government?" Masood said.

Click here for CJP Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE updates

His remarks came despite the fact that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha was among the Opposition leaders who had met Wangchuk and urged him to end his indefinite fast. A delegation of Opposition MPs had assured Wangchuk that the issues raised during the protest would be taken up in Parliament.

Government assurances cited

Explaining the decision to end the fast, Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, said the government had provided written confirmation accepting key demands, including that no FIRs would be filed against student protesters, compensation would be provided to NEET paper leak victims, and educational reforms would be discussed during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"At midnight, we got written confirmation from the government of acceptance of our demand for no FIR against student protesters, compensation for NEET victims, and discussion on educational reforms in Parliament," Angmo told reporters.

She said BJP president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh had met Wangchuk a day earlier, while 16 MPs had visited the protest site and 65 Opposition MPs had submitted written assurances supporting a parliamentary discussion on education reforms.

Calling the agitation a success, Angmo said the NEET paper leak was only "a symptom" of deeper systemic issues in the education sector and expressed hope that the movement would serve as a wake-up call for policymakers.

She added that Wangchuk had secured written assurances protecting student protesters from legal action and that the student leaders would decide the future course of the agitation after meeting government representatives.

Kejriwal welcomes decision

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end the fast, saying his health was important for the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I welcome the decision of Sonam Wangchuk ji to call off his anshan. His life and health is very important for the nation. As CJP has declared nationwide protests today, I urge everyone to participate in it," Kejriwal said in a post on X.