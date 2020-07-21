Congress MLAs chill in luxury

Jaipur: As pictures of the Rajasthan Congress MLAs from the CM Ashok Gehlot camp are going viral in which they are seen doing yoga, playing football, watching movies in five-star property Fairmont Hotel, netizens are venting their anger on social media. They are questioning why the MLAs are flouting the Covid-19 norms and spending public money for their fun and frolic.

Pranesh Kumar Roy @roypranesh, tweeted, “Sir, the mask has slipped! While you are saving your govt by putting up MLAs in the lap of luxury, kindly also save lives by ensuring social distancing. Corona doesn't discriminate between aam aadmi and Netas. Janta sab dekh rahi hai. #WearAMask #Rajasthan.”

As other videos of the lawmakers went viral showing them sitting together watching Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’, another Twitter user, Simple&Straight @Kapil29186799A said, “This is called feasting on Public Money.bloody sha­m­e­less Chaps. They are so called leaders, who are kept together by luring them.”

The Congress MLAs pictures are also going viral as they perform yoga and play badminton at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Looking at the Congress MLAs in the luxurious surroundings, one @rajanatul1 questions “whose money u all politicians spending...do you have money tree.”