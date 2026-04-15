Congress Leaders Led By Mallikarjun Kharge Meet As Parliament Prepares For Women Reservation Debate | X / IANS

New Delhi: Ahead of a special three-day sitting of Parliament, top Congress leaders met at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday to discuss the strategy on the women quota law.

Kharge convened the meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at his residence where top Congress leaders discussed the issue of women reservation along with that of delimitation.

The government on Tuesday circulated bills related to the women quota law and delimitation among the MPs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress has alleged that when the intent behind a bill is "mischievous" and its content "devious", the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous.

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census. According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, seats would also be increased in the state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)