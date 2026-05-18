Congress Leader VD Sathesan Takes Oath As Kerala CM - VIDEO

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as the new Chief Minister of Kerala on Moday.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with him, his full Council of Ministers also took oath as ministers.

The 20-member Cabinet includes Ramesh Chennithala, K. Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders P. K. Kunhalikutty, P. K. Basheer, N. Samsudheen, K. M. Shaji and V. E. Abdul Gafoor. Other ministers in the Cabinet are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, C. P. John, A. P. Anil Kumar, T. Siddique, P. C. Vishnunath, Roji M. John, Bindu Krishna, M. Liju, K. A. Thulasi and O. J. Janeesh.

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK. Shivakumar were among some of the attendees.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay did not attend the oath-taking ceremony, with administrative work and security arrangements linked to his visit being cited as possible reasons for his absence, according to an India Today report.

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Who is V. D. Satheesan?

VD Satheesan is the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. He is a six-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district and is firmly rooted in Nehruvian ideology. Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, he is a trained lawyer and social worker. Before becoming a full-time political figure, Satheesan practised as a lawyer in the Kerala High Court for nearly a decade.