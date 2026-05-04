Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks With Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin & TVK Chief Vijay After 2026 Assembly Results |

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK supremo MK Stalin and TVK leader Vijay regarding the Assembly 2026 election results in their respective states, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

In a post on X Ramesh shared the details of the conversation, stating, "This evening, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha @RahulGandhi spoke to Mamata Banerjee-ji and Thiru MK Stalin about the election results. He also congratulated the President of the TVK Thiru Vijay on the party's performance."

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Earlier, he expressed gratitude to the people of Keralam for giving the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) a decisive mandate in the state.

In a statement on X, Ramesh said that the Indian National Congress acknowledges the responsibility entrusted by the voters and assured that the party will live up to their expectations.

"The Indian National Congress extends heartfelt thanks to the people of Kerala for giving the UDF the opportunity to serve with a massive majority. We recognize our responsibility and will honour the trust placed in us," he said.

However, he noted that the party's performance in other regions fell short of expectations. Despite this, the Congress leadership remains resolute.

"Apart from Keralam, the other results that have come in fall short of our expectations. But we are neither discouraged nor disheartened. We are fighting a battle of ideologies. The path of fighting for democracy and truth against authoritarianism and lies is always long and arduous. However, we will continue to move forward with resolve and steadfast determination", he said.

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Ramesh also informed that a detailed review of the election results will be conducted soon. The process of sending party observers to Kerala has already begun, he added.

Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)