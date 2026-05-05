 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Calls BJP Wins In Bengal & Assam A 'Theft Of Mandate', Alleges Bid To Weaken Indian Democracy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress leader Rahul Gandhi Calls BJP Wins In Bengal & Assam A 'Theft Of Mandate', Alleges Bid To Weaken Indian Democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Calls BJP Wins In Bengal & Assam A 'Theft Of Mandate', Alleges Bid To Weaken Indian Democracy

Rahul Gandhi called BJP’s victory in West Bengal and Assam assembly elections a “theft” of the mandate and alleged it is part of a broader attempt to weaken Indian democracy. He defended TMC’s defeat and urged political parties to avoid gloating. BJP won Bengal and secured a third consecutive term in Assam.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Calls BJP Wins In Bengal & Assam A 'Theft Of Mandate', Alleges Bid To Weaken Indian Democracy | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the BJP's victory in Bengal and Assam assembly polls a "theft" of the mandate, and a big step forward in the saffron party's mission to "destroy" Indian democracy.

Gandhi also came out in support of the TMC, which has been trounced by the BJP in the polls, and urged those gloating over the loss of Mamata Banerjee's party to put petty politics aside.

"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss.They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said in his post.

Read Also
'West Bengal To Get 1st BJP Chief Minister On May 9,' Party State President Samik Bhattacharya...
article-image

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on