e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for party President position

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for party President position

Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to not contest amid the political crisis in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for party President position | ANI

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president.

Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to not contest amid the political crisis in the state.

Reportedly, Kharge is likely to resign as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in line with the grand old party's 'one person, one post' rule. Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are expected to file their nomination today before the 3 pm deadline.

Earlier in the day, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh opted out of the race for party president after Kharge's entry in the contest.

While speaking to the media, Singh said, "I met Kharge ji yesterday to tell that I will not contest if he is planning to, he is my leader. He told me yesterday that he is not willing to. Today, I came to know from the press that he is a contender. So, I met him today morning to convey that if he is contending, I won't," further adding that he will become the proposer for Kharge instead.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for party President position

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for party President position

Who is 'Skylord'? Check Gaming YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra's last post, must-watch videos and more

Who is 'Skylord'? Check Gaming YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra's last post, must-watch videos and more

Bengaluru: Want relief from never ending traffic? Just hop onto a helicopter; check prices, timings...

Bengaluru: Want relief from never ending traffic? Just hop onto a helicopter; check prices, timings...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point winter action plan for curbing pollution; read details...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 15-point winter action plan for curbing pollution; read details...

SC dismisses plea challenging National Emblem atop new Parliament Building, says 'no violation'

SC dismisses plea challenging National Emblem atop new Parliament Building, says 'no violation'