Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams The Hindu's cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge, calls it 'obnoxious, unjust & unacceptable'

AICC media in-charge Jairam Ramesh | PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken offence to a cartoon published in a popular publication The Hindu and have demanded an apology. The cartoon published in their publication is on the political leader Mallikarjun Kharge's win in the Congress Presidential polls.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, chief of the party's media and communications wing, took offence to a cartoon published in the newspaper's page 11 of the Delhi edition and page 13 of its Chennai edition.

The cartoon in question suggests that Kharge, who beat Shashi Tharoor to become the president of Congress, is a puppet leader. The speculation has been doing rounds since his [Kharge's] candidacy was announced.

Cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge published in The Hindu | Twitter/@RAJAGOPALAN1951

Ramesh, criticising the cartoon, said, "I usually take cartoons on my party and colleagues in my stride and laugh. One that appeared in The Hindu today is unjust and unacceptable. It’s an obnoxious attempt at belittling Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the tallest leaders in India. I hope the venerable newspaper apologises."

