e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress leader Jairam Ramesh slams The Hindu's cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge, calls it 'obnoxious, unjust & unacceptable'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams The Hindu's cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge, calls it 'obnoxious, unjust & unacceptable'

The cartoon in question suggests that Kharge, who beat Shashi Tharoor to become the president of Congress, is a puppet leader. The speculation has been doing rounds since his [Kharge's] candidacy was announced.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
AICC media in-charge Jairam Ramesh | PTI
Follow us on

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken offence to a cartoon published in a popular publication The Hindu and have demanded an apology. The cartoon published in their publication is on the political leader Mallikarjun Kharge's win in the Congress Presidential polls.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, chief of the party's media and communications wing, took offence to a cartoon published in the newspaper's page 11 of the Delhi edition and page 13 of its Chennai edition.

Read Also
Watch: Mallikarjun Kharge becomes Congress President; celebrations pour in
article-image

The cartoon in question suggests that Kharge, who beat Shashi Tharoor to become the president of Congress, is a puppet leader. The speculation has been doing rounds since his [Kharge's] candidacy was announced.

Cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge published in The Hindu

Cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge published in The Hindu | Twitter/@RAJAGOPALAN1951

Ramesh, criticising the cartoon, said, "I usually take cartoons on my party and colleagues in my stride and laugh. One that appeared in The Hindu today is unjust and unacceptable. It’s an obnoxious attempt at belittling Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the tallest leaders in India. I hope the venerable newspaper apologises."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: NCP's Supriya Sule exits from car to clear traffic jam in Pune

Watch: NCP's Supriya Sule exits from car to clear traffic jam in Pune

WB teacher recruitment: SC dismisses TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's plea against arrest

WB teacher recruitment: SC dismisses TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's plea against arrest

COVID-19: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places

COVID-19: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams The Hindu's cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge, calls it 'obnoxious,...

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams The Hindu's cartoon on Mallikarjun Kharge, calls it 'obnoxious,...

Diwali 2022: Delhi HC declines to hear petition against complete ban on firecrackers

Diwali 2022: Delhi HC declines to hear petition against complete ban on firecrackers