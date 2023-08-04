Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Gets Anticipatory Bail In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

Jagdish Tytler. File Image |

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday approved anticipatory bail for Jagdish Tytler, a Congress leader, in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. This decision was made just before his scheduled court appearance on the following Saturday. The court had summoned him based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet.

By granting anticipatory bail on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, the court has provided protection against Tytler's arrest.

The CBI's chargesheet, filed on May 20, alleged that on November 1, 1984, at Pul Bangash Gurudwara in Azad Market, Jagdish Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked the mob", resulting in the destruction of the gurudwara and the deaths of three Sikhs: Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh.

On November 1, 1984, a gurudwara was set ablaze and three individuals lost their lives in the Pul Bangash region, following the assassination of the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The charges brought against Tytler by the agency encompass Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment), in conjunction with Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among other charges.

Nonetheless, Tytler has consistently maintained that there exists no proof against him.

On April 11, the CBI procured voice samples from Tytler for comparison with the existing audio evidence related to the case. Following the submission of his voice sample to the CBI, Jagdish Tytler remarked that if there is any evidence implicating him, he is willing to face severe consequences.

