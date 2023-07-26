1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Jagdish Tytler Summoned By Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court On August 5

Jagdish Tytler | File pic

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday (July 26) took cognizance of CBI's chargesheet filed against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court, while taking cognizance, issued a summons to Jagdish Tytler and directed him to appear in the court on August 5.

BJP reacts on court's summons

BJP national spokesperson and leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted on the development and said that the "truth shall triumph."

"Justice after 39 years: Delhi court takes cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Jagdish Tytler in connection with alleged Pul Bangash killings during 1984 Sikh Carnage. Delhi Court has summoned Jagdish Tytler on August 5. The TRUTH shall triumph and Jagdish Tytler who was protected by Gandhi Family since 1984 will soon be behind the bars for his barbaric crimes," said Sirsa in his tweet.

Background of case

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

