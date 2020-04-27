Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, senior Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh died due to coronavirus.
The 68-year-old Congressman was considered to be a senior and stalwart politician in the Gujarat Congress unit. He was hospitalized a week ago after his condition deteriorated during the home quarantine.
The news of his death was shared by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Shaktisinh Gohil wrote: "My friend #Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior. He got infected with #coronavirus whilst helping poor people in #Ahmedabad #Gujarat. He is a big loss to our @INCGujarat family as he succumbed to #Covid_19. Lesson for all: Please take care and cooperate with your local authorities."
"I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him, was stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat Congress family, I knew him for 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people and was infected with COVID-19. RIP my friend," Gohil tweeted on Sunday.
Badruddin Shaikh was a senior corporator, representing the Behrampura ward in Amdavad Municipal Corporation and had also been the spokesperson of the Gujarat Congress. Shaikh was a corporator from the Danilimada area in Ahmedabad. Since 2010-2015, Shaikh had been the leader of opposition in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
With 230 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 3,301 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department. In a media bulletin, the health department informed that a total of 155 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 313 people have been cured/discharged.
