Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, senior Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh died due to coronavirus.

The 68-year-old Congressman was considered to be a senior and stalwart politician in the Gujarat Congress unit. He was hospitalized a week ago after his condition deteriorated during the home quarantine.

The news of his death was shared by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Shaktisinh Gohil wrote: "My friend #Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior. He got infected with #coronavirus whilst helping poor people in #Ahmedabad #Gujarat. He is a big loss to our @INCGujarat family as he succumbed to #Covid_19. Lesson for all: Please take care and cooperate with your local authorities."