Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi explains why India needs the RSS

However, Singhvi's thoughts were not supported by a vast section of people on social media, who aren't followers of India's ruling party the BJP. RSS is the parent organisation of the BJP.

While one person accused the RSS of communal violence, others accused them of caste-based divide.

Last Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the organisation had remained active amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in India.

The speech -- Bhagwat's first since India went under a lockdown over a month ago -- was streamed live via the RSS' YouTube channel was on the topic: "The current scenario and our role".

He also urged RSS workers to continue their efforts. "We should continue relief work till this pandemic ends, help all those who are affected due to COVID-19 crisis," he said. He also urged people to

"India handled this pandemic effectively as government and people responded proactively to this crisis," Bhagwat added.

According to a recently tweeted update, the RSS has so far served 55,725 places, and has 3,00,809 dedicated volunteers. The post added that the RSS had donated 33,75,664 ration kits to families and had distributed 2,16,82,540 meal packets. They have helped 3,76,234 migrant workers in different ways and had donated blood to 13,562.