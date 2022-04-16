Congress is like a dead horse: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Prashant Kishor's meeting with Sonia Gandhi and other top party leaders

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday called the Congress a deadhorse after political strategist Prashant Kishore presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before grand old party's interim President Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders.

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Raghav Chadha said that Congress Party cannot give an alternative to the country. He also went on to claim that only AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

"Congress is like a dead horse, there is no point flogging a dead horse," the AAP leader added.

Meanwhile, after the presentation given by Mr Kishore, Sonia Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions.

"Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 election and Congress president has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week and after that a final decision will be taken," General Secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said.

Sources told IANS that Kishor is likely to join the Congress formally soon.

Earlier the meeting, called by Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to 'Chintan Shivir' and upcoming polls, was attended by party's senior leaders -- Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken.

The meeting lasted for more than two hours and political strategist Prashant Kishor exited from the backdoor after giving the presentation. Notably, Kishor has met the Gandhis several times in the past few weeks.

The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir'. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the Shivir.

Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 04:56 PM IST