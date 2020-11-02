Congress illegally obtained land for Gandhi family trust, alleges rebel MLA

Mumbai: Bringing to light alleged another scam by the Congress, rebel legislator Aditi Singh said there are irregularities in the functioning of Kamla Nehru Educational Society. In a complaint to the DG of Economic Offences Wing, UP Police, Singh has alleged the Congress has obtained the land “illegally”. She has sought a probe into the society’s financial irregularities. The MLA claimed the grand old party obtained the land unlawfully and was now asking 600 residents to free the land.

Alleging the Kamala Nehru Educational Society had sought govt land to build an institution to educate girls, she has pointed fingers at Congress president Sonia Gandhi.