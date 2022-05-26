Congress highlights 8 'failures' of Narendra Modi led BJP government ahead of its eighth anniversary

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Singh Sujrewala with other party leaders release a booklet, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. | PTI

As the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is completing eight years in office, Congress on Thursday released a "report card" on its performance. Congress General Secretaries Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala held a press conference in Delhi to present a report card of the Narendra Modi government.

In a series of tweets too, Randeep Surjewala shared Congress' report card on Modi government's performance.

Releasing the report titled ‘8 Saal 8 Chal, Bhajpa Sarkaar Viphal’, Maken at the press conference said that around 10,000 religious riots have happened in the country in eight years of the Modi government. "Everyone knows wherever violence or riots took place due to religion BJP has been involved directly or indirectly. This is BJP's agenda," Ajay Maken alleged.

The Communication Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) prepared the report card of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, listing the failures and the overall performance of the government. The card claims to have evaluated the performance of the government on parameters such as economy, foreign policy, inflation, and communal harmony.

"One after another, BJP's disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest-growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP’s 8 years of misgovernance," Surjewala said.

पहला छल-:



“भाजपा है, तो महंगाई है!”



जनता लुट रही है, पिट रही है, आय घट रही है, और भाजपा की अहंकारी सत्ता में डायन महंगाई अब “घर जमाई” बन गई है।



‘8 साल-8 छल, भाजपा सरकार विफ़ल’

2/9 pic.twitter.com/DVKbPMQ6Yi — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 26, 2022

ठीक 8 साल पहले सत्ता में आने के लिए ‘अच्छे दिन आने वाले है’ राग अलापा गया



जनता को लगा कि ये गाना उनके लिए है



मगर अब देश मूल्यांकन कर रहा है कि बीते 8 साल में किसके अच्छे दिन आए



मोदी सरकार के 8 साल पूरे होने पर कांग्रेस द्वारा जारी पुस्तिका-

‘8 साल-8 छल, भाजपा सरकार विफ़ल’



1/9 pic.twitter.com/GDQ7kYZfzT — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 26, 2022

The leaders further alleged that the BJP government is breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people.

First, by setting up petrol-diesel prices really high by increasing excise duty and then reducing it a bit to showcase itself as a pro-people government. "Are these are the 'achhe din' you waited for so long?", the party leaders asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events.

Among issues related to national security, the party took stock of the government's performance on the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The card also highlighted concerns regarding communal harmony and alleged polarization in light of the recent developments such as attacks on Ram Navami processions, the Gyanvapi mosque case, and loudspeaker row among others.