'Congress has a special love for blood': Prakash Javadekar after Rahul Gandhi issues 'Kheti ka khoon' booklet on farm laws

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of working to scuttle the ongoing talks between the government and farmer unions, hitting back at the opposition party's leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the Modi dispensation over farm laws and national security.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the opposition party does not want the talks to succeed and has resorted to obstructive tactics.

For the unitiated, Rahul Gandhi had earlier on Tuesday alleged that the Centre's new farm laws are designed to "destroy" the agriculture sector. He had also asserted that the only solution to the farmers' issue is to repeal the legislations. At a press conference, Gandhi had also released a booklet highlighting the "plight" of farmers in the wake of the Centre's three farm laws.

The next round of talks between the government and farmer unions is scheduled for Wednesday.

Today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed confidence that the talks will be successful and claimed that the three laws, whose repeal has been demanded by protesting farmers, were based on demands made by the farming community over the years.