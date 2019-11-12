Congress giving Maharashtra 'on a platter' to BJP: AAP

New Delhi: With the Congress taking it slow on government formation in Maharashtra, the Aam Aadmi Party's state leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Tuesday said the Congress leadership always puts the party before the nation and claimed that they are giving Maharashtra "on a platter" to the BJP.

"Congress leadership always puts their party before the nation. In Lok Sabha, they stubbornly refused regional alliances and helped BJP sweep. Now they are giving Maharashtra on a platter to the BJP. It's moribund attitude will decimate it soon," Menon tweeted.