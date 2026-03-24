Congress Faces Setback In Assam As 3 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected By EC

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The Election Commission of India has dealt a significant blow to the Congress party in poll-bound Assam by rejecting the nominations of three of its candidates during the scrutiny process ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to officials, a total of 1,388 nomination papers were filed by 817 candidates for the 126 Assembly seats in the state. Following scrutiny, 18 nominations were rejected, including those of three Congress candidates—Anand Narah from Dhakuakhana, Nirmal Langthasa from Haflong, and Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari.

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The rejection in Jalukbari is particularly significant as the seat is being contested by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, the Election Commission has not disclosed the reasons behind the cancellation of the nominations.

In Haflong, former cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa, who recently joined Congress, had her nomination accepted, offering some relief to the party. Despite this, the rejection of nominations in key constituencies is seen as a setback for Congress just ahead of voting.

The Congress has fielded candidates in over 100 constituencies and has formed an alliance with six parties, including regional and Left outfits, to challenge the ruling BJP-led coalition. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by Hemant Soren, is contesting the elections independently after alliance talks with Congress failed.

Voting for all 126 seats in Assam is scheduled for April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26, after which election symbols will be allotted.