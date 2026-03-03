Assam Assembly Elections: Congress Releases First List Of Candidates, MP Gaurav Gogoi To Contest From Jorhat

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi | ANI

Guwahati: Gaurav Gogoi the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Member of Parliament for Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency, will contest the assembly polls from Jorhat.

Surprising all specially the alliances the Congress has released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The list features nominations across Upper Assam, Lower Assam, and Barak Valley. Senior leaders and sitting MLAs have been included.

According to an AICC press release, the party’s Central Election Committee has selected candidates across constituencies in Upper Assam, Lower Assam and Barak Valley, covering several reserved and general seats.

Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Jorhat.

Among the prominent names, Girish Baruah has been nominated from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST). Present Boko MLA Smt. Nandita Das has been fielded from newly created Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), while former AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita will contest from Kamalpur.

In Kamrup Metro district Mira Borthakur Goswami has been named from Dispur. MLA Diganta Barman retained from Barkhetri. Former BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Sarma has been fielded from Nalbari and Ratul Patuwary from Tihu.

From central and Upper Assam seats, the party has nominated former MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia from Sipajhar, Bubul Das from Jagiroad (SC), Nurul Huda from Rupahihat, Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri and Utpal Bania from Raha (SC).

Tanzil Hussain son of MP Rokibul Hussain lost the bie election in 2025 from old Samaguri seat.

In Upper Assam, the list includes former minister Pranati Phukan from Naharkatia, Utpal Gogoi from Sonari, Ajay Kumar Gogoi from Demow, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, Indraneel Pegu from Majuli (ST), Smt. Pallabi Saikia Gogoi from Teok, and Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat.

Bitupan Saikia has been nominated from Golaghat, Raton Engti from Bokajan (ST), Augustine Enghee from Rongkhang (ST), M. Santi Kumar Singha from Lakhipur, Ajit Singh from Udharbond, Dr. Amit Kumar Kalwar from Barkhola, Abhijit Paul from Silchar, Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai, Jakaria Ahmed from Karimganj North, Kartik Sena Sinha from Patharkandi and Smt. Suruchi Roy from Ram Krishna Nagar (SC).

In January, the Congress had Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as chairperson of the party’s screening committee for Assam.

This was the first organisational task assigned to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after her role as All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.