Congress disciplinary panel to meet tomorrow to discuss actions of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar

Congress disciplinary committee meeting will be held on Monday, said sources.

In the meeting, the actions of the Congress leaders, KV Thomas from Kerala, Sunil Kumar Jakhar from Punjab and a few other party leaders from Mizoram, will be discussed, said sources.

Action will also be taken against the leaders who have violated the rules of the grand old party. According to sources, the meeting will be held a 12 noon but the venue of the meeting has not been decided yet.

KV Thomas, defying the party's decision, attended a seminar organised by the CPI-M in Kannur over which Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding "strict and befitting disciplinary action" against him.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, obeyed the order of the party leadership and declined the invitation to the seminar.

Senior party leader PJ Kurien had said that KV Thomas "disobeyed" the directives.

Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar reportedly passed "objectionable" remarks targeting former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for being an SC leader.

Congress reconstituted this committee in view of the cases of "indiscipline" coming to the fore in the party. The grand old party has appointed senior leader and former Defense Minister AK Antony as its president of the committee.

