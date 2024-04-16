Congress Claims Form For Women Scheme False: BJP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): State General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sanjay Srivastava on Tuesday claimed Bastar District Congress President Sushil Maurya has declared the form being filled by party leaders in the name of giving Rs 1 lakh annually to women, as false.

Addressing the media, Srivastava on the form being filled by Congress leaders and party workers in the name of giving one lakh rupees annually, Congress Bastar President through a letter has admitted that the form being filled is fake.

Congress has no issues left to raise so it is only trying to confuse the public. For the past several days, Congress leaders are going from street to street getting women to fill forms, he said. It means it is proved that the forms are also fake, and even the Congress leader involved in getting the forms filled is also fake, he alleged.

Srivastava took a dig at the political condition of Congress including former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Rajnandgaon, Bhupesh Baghel. He said after the departure of the Congress government, resentment is on the rise among the public, the party workers and now the family members. The situation is such that Baghel’s sister-in-law Seema Baghel has also left Congress and joined BJP.

He said the misdeeds and corruption of the Bhupesh government have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people. The people of the state are fed up with the politics of lies and deceit. The people once which gave Congress 75 seats out of 90 had reduced them to just half (35) seats in assembly.

BJP leaders allege that the situation is such that Congress leaders have even lost the respect of common workers. Even Bhupesh Baghel, are hearing a lot of abuse in the workers conference of Rajnandgaon. Instead of looking into the factors, he called his own workers as sleeper cells.

The Mayors of Bilaspur and Jagdalpur from Congress, Vani Rao and Safira Sahu respectively said that there was no respect for women in the Congress government. Congress went back on all the promises made to women! The talk of giving Rs 500 to women, giving four cylinders, loan waiver of women self-help groups proved to be a blatant lie!, he added.

Several Congress leaders like Arun Sisodia, Chandrashekhar Shukla and Rajnandgaon's veteran leader Surendra Dau all have raised critical allegations against the former Chief Minister and his close associates over corruption and other charges.