Congress claim 251 lives have been lost due to lockdown, unemployment rate at 26.2%

On Saturday, the Congress party said that 775 people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, however, the party claimed that 251 lives were lost due to starvation, exhaustion, stigma, violence and accidents during the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, the party said that much like demonetisation, the unplanned lockdown has cost India dearly.

"The problem with taking extreme measure without due consideration and planning is that the loss is not just monetary," Congress said.