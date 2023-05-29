 Congress chief Kharge to meet CM Gehlot and Pilot separately today; efforts for reconciliation on the cards
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress chief Kharge to meet CM Gehlot and Pilot separately today; efforts for reconciliation on the cards

Congress chief Kharge to meet CM Gehlot and Pilot separately today; efforts for reconciliation on the cards

The office of the chief minister has also confirmed Gehlot's itinerary, which includes his visit to Delhi and the inauguration ceremony for the Rajasthan House, where he will also lay the foundation stone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Sachin Pilot with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur | PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to conduct separate meetings with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot in Delhi on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing sources inside the Congress.

The office of the chief minister has also confirmed Gehlot's itinerary, which includes his visit to Delhi and the inauguration ceremony for the Rajasthan House, where he will also lay the foundation stone.

Meeting ahead of Pilot's 'ultimatum' ends

The forthcoming meeting comes after Pilot's recent "ultimatum" in which he stated that if the state government fails to fulfill three demands he made, he would initiate a widespread protest throughout the state before the end of this month.

One of Pilot's demands is for a thorough investigation to be conducted at a high level into the alleged scams that occurred during the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's tenure.

Read Also
Rajasthan: 'Not against anyone' says Sachin Pilot during Jan Sangharsh Yatra
article-image

Rajasthan leadership's May 26 meeting was postponed

As per a senior Congress leader, a meeting involving the top leadership of the Congress party and all state leaders was originally planned for May 26 but was subsequently postponed.

The senior leader stated that the party's high command will now hold separate meetings with Gehlot and Pilot in order to reconcile their differences and unite them ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, which are scheduled for later this year.

Congress eyes to implement Karnataka formula

Kharge was able to successfully reconcile Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar in Karnataka, and now the party intends to apply the same approach in Rajasthan, he said.

The senior leader also mentioned that a few days ago, a meeting between the Congress high command and leaders from several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, which are heading towards elections, was scheduled but got postponed.

Read Also
Babus, mantris & buzz: Three IAS and IPS officers enter politics in Rajasthan
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Jio tower dramatically collapses during stormy weather in Rajasthan village, video goes viral

WATCH: Jio tower dramatically collapses during stormy weather in Rajasthan village, video goes viral

Congress chief Kharge to meet CM Gehlot and Pilot separately today; efforts for reconciliation on...

Congress chief Kharge to meet CM Gehlot and Pilot separately today; efforts for reconciliation on...

Fresh violence in Manipur leaves 5 dead, including cop, hours before Amit Shah's visit

Fresh violence in Manipur leaves 5 dead, including cop, hours before Amit Shah's visit

Assam: 7 killed, several injured in tragic road accident in Guwahati; visuals surface

Assam: 7 killed, several injured in tragic road accident in Guwahati; visuals surface

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture

'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament depicts influence of ancient Indian culture