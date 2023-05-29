Babus, mantris & buzz: Three IAS and IPS officers enter politics in Rajasthan

Three IAS and IPS officers enter politics in Rajasthan

Former IAS officer P R Meena and Dr Narsi Kirand and former IPS officer Ramdev Singh have joined the BJP in Rajasthan.

IAS officer to contest Vidhan Sabha election from Keshkal?

The 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Chhattisgarh, Neelkanth Tekam who has applied for VRS is likely to contest Vidhan Sabha election from Keshkal in Bastar district.

BUREAUCRACY

20 IPS officers retiring in May

As many as 20 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in May 2023. They are: K R M Kishore Kumar, L K V Ranga Rao of Andhra Pradesh; Mukesh Kumar Meena and V J Chandran of AGMUT cadre; Hemonlang Nongpluh and O Pasi of Assam-Meghalaya cadre; Arun Kumar Sinha, B Sandhya, S Ananthakrishnan of Kerala; Tilak Singh of Madhya Pradesh; A Ponnuchamy Muthusamy of Rajasthan; C Easwaramoorthy, G Sampathkumar, R Chinnasammy, S Prabhakaran of Tamil Nadu; Raj Kumar Viswakarma, Chandra Prakash-1, Ram Lal Verma, Manik Chandra of Uttar Pradesh cadre and Manoj Malaviya of West Bengal cadre.

New SPG Chief likely ?

Insiders believe that soon there will be new Special Peotection Group (SPG) Chief. Present SPG Chief Arun Sinha is scheduled to superannuate o May 31.

B A Rajkumar quits Indian Revenue Service

B A Rajkumar, ACIT, Bengaluru, has resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

NHRC DG’s son secures 8th rank in UPSC

Manoj Yadav, DG, National Human Rights Commission, seems to be the happiest proud father. Anirudh Yadav, younger son of Manoj Yadav who is also Ex-DGP Haryana, has secured 8th rank in UPSC. Anirudh, an engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, wants to work in the field of rural development. Manoj Yadav’s elder son Aditya Yadav, 2018 batch IAS officer, is posted as DC, Sivasagar in Assam.

Ms Vijaya Laksmi Nadendla returns to parent cadre

Ms Vijaya Lakshmi Nadendla, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has been given premature repatriation to her parent cadre. She is a 1995 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Sanjeev Jain appointed Ambassador to Cabo Verde

Sanjeev Jain (YOA: 2008), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde.

Nine ITS officers transferred

The DoT has transferred 9 SAG level ITS officers. Now Arbind Prasad, Nitin Sinha, Manish Kumar Agrawal and Manoj Kumar will join BSNL, while Ajay Negi has been posted at NW, LSA, Aizawl, KD Vizo, after repatriation from the Nagaland govt, has been posted at West Bengal LSA, A S Verma goes to Ranchi LSA, A K Surendra, J&K LSA and Ramesh Chandra has been posted at UP East LSA.

IRS officer to join Jal Shakti Ministry

Vinayak Bhat has been posted as Director in the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years. He is a 2009 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Om Prakash Dadhich appointed IEM of I&B

Om Prakash Dadhich, former IRS officer and ex-Member CBIT & Customs, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of M/o I&B.

M Malakondaiah appointed IEM of DGCA & NSU

Dr M Malakondaiah, former IPS officer and ex-DGP and HoPF, Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of DGCA & NSU.

Sikkim Government launches e-Sankalan system

The Sikkim Government has launched a multimedia database management system e-Sankalan, a one-point solution to digitally store and preserve large volume of the categorically organised multimedia database of all the Departments. The system was developed by the Information and Public Relations Department. The Governor of the state launched the system on the occasion of 48th State Day of Sikkim, organized recently.

SAIL opens Old Age Home for retired employees

The Durgapur Steel Plant unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has set-up an 'Old Age Home' in DSP Township, Durgapur for retired employees. The retired employees can live with their spouses in the old age home.

MP Govt spots two new locations for Cheetah Project?

Madhya Pradesh located Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary are being touted as the next possible cheetah relocation sites. In a recently held meeting, the Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains directed the senior Forest department officials to make arrangements at the two aforesaid sanctuaries for the cheetah relocation. He has asked to complete the work within next 6 months. The Cheetah Action Plan had suggested the possible sites as Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (both in Madhya Pradesh), Bhainsrorgarh sanctuary, Shahgarh Bulge in Jaisalmer and Mukundara Tiger Reserve in Kota, all in Rajasthan.

Sanjay Kumar Sinha shifted to UT of J&K as PCCF

Sanjay Kumar Sinha is transferred from A&N Islands to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir where he will remain on the post of PCCF till July 31. Thereafter he will be shifted to Ladakh segment as PCCF. He is a 1993 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Ritu Raj Singh shifted to A&N Islands

Ritu Raj Singh, APCCF, has been shifted from Arunachal Pradesh to A&N Islands segment of AGMUT Cadre. He is a 1997 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Six SFS officers inducted into IFoS posted in Arunachal Pradesh

Six officers of State Forest Service (SFS) of Arunachal inducted into the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) of Joint AGMUT Cadre are posted in Arunachal Pradesh segment. The officers are: Arup Kumar Deka, Chukhu Loma, Soplan Manyu, Tobang Pertin, Rini Riba and Bittem Darang.

ITDC registers highest ever financial performance in FY 2022-23

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, registered its best ever financial performance during the financial year 2022-23, achieving the highest ever Turnover and Profit. The total turnover for the fiscal year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 458.08 cr, representing a substantial increase of over 58% compared to the previous year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for FY 2022-23 reached Rs. 86.12 cr, a jump of 983% in comparison to the previous year, while the PAT stood at Rs. 60.33 cr. this year in comparison with PAT last year of Rs. 4.38 cr. Commenting on the same, Piyush Tiwari, Director (Commercial & Marketing), said, “ITDC scripts a new success story this year with its exceptional offerings and consumer-centric services. These astounding growth figures demonstrate a historic moment for us, as we celebrate the highest-ever turnover and profit by surpassing all previous records and accomplishing notable milestones, particularly a huge rebound after the negative impact of COVID-19. We have achieved the highest consolidated turnover ever recorded for a full year, along with an unprecedented profit before tax. This incredible performance showcases our commitment to excellence and our dedication to promoting tourism in India which was made possible by the dedicated and determined efforts put in by ITDC collective.” The iconic Ashok hotel has achieved its highest ever turnover of Rs. 199.59 cr and profit of Rs. 50.51 cr during FY 2022-23, further highlighting the exceptional performance of ITDC. All the business verticals at ITDC have also shown a much improved performance during the FY 2022-23. This indicates a strong demand for ITDC's incomparable hospitality offerings. The increased occupancy showcases ITDC's unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences, ensuring customer satisfaction at the forefront of their operations. ITDC's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of the evolving needs and preferences of its discerning guests makes it stand unique in the market. Its outstanding financial results are a reflection of recognition of ITDC’s capabilities in customer’s mind. By consistently raising the bar in terms of quality, service, and amenities, ITDC has successfully positioned itself as a preferred choice among travellers and business professionals alike. Presently Piyush Tiwari is acting CMD of ITDC.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)