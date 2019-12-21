Congress behind violence during anti-CAA protest: Rupani

The government has announced that strong action will be taken against those who are behind the violence, based on CCTV footage and other evidence," Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani told reporters in Ahmedabad. "Congress is spreading violence. Which political party does the arrested corporator belong to? He is from Congress. There is no doubt that Congress is behind this," he said. Local Congress corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan has been arrested in connection with the violence.