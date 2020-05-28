Congress accuses PM Modi of relaxing by sharing old image; gets panned on Twitter

The Congress party has launched a 'Speak Up India' campaign on social media. On Thursday, as a part of this campaign, the party shared a video criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his apathy towards the problems faced by migrant workers across the country amid lockdown.
Taking to Twitter, Congress, while sharing the video, wrote: "Behri hai sarkaar, aao uss tak aawaj pahuchaye! Ho kar ekjut, usse Hind ki takat dhiklaye!"
The video juxtaposes several heart-breaking images of the plight of migrant workers along with those of PM Modi. The video also has a photograph of PM Modi seen lying down on grass, while other shows his measurements being taken for his wax statue for the Madame Tussauds wax museum. The Congress party shared the image with the caption, “Aisho aaram ke zindagi me mast hai”.
The photograph was captured when a team of artistes from Madame Tussauds had arrived at Modi’s residence to collect details of his physical attributes, which included his eye colour, hair texture and skin complexion, so as to meticulously replicate his wax statue.
Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens slammed Congress for stooping low. One user said, "Do you know how low can Congress stoop?" Another user said, "Shame on @INCIndia. This is said to be the oldest party in country. Look at their level of politics. You have stooped even below gutter level politics @RahulGandhi. Openly lying from an official handle."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the central government to unlock its coffers and help the needy affected by the lockdown.
In a video message posted as part of the Congress' 'Speak Up India' campaign, she lamented that even though the country is passing through a serious economic crisis with loss of livelihood due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the central government has not heard the cries of pain and trauma of people.
"We again urge the Centre to unlock its coffers and help the needy. Put direct cash of Rs 7,500 per month in the account of every family for the next six months and provide Rs 10,000 immediately; ensure safe and free travel of labourers back home, employment opportunity and rations; and also increase the number of work days under MNREGA to 200 days to facilitate jobs in villages. Instead of loans, provide financial relief to small and medium industry so that crores of jobs are saved and the country progresses," she said in her video message.
