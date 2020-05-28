Congress accuses PM Modi of relaxing by sharing old image; gets panned on Twitter

The video juxtaposes several heart-breaking images of the plight of migrant workers along with those of PM Modi. The video also has a photograph of PM Modi seen lying down on grass, while other shows his measurements being taken for his wax statue for the Madame Tussauds wax museum. The Congress party shared the image with the caption, “Aisho aaram ke zindagi me mast hai”.

The photograph was captured when a team of artistes from Madame Tussauds had arrived at Modi’s residence to collect details of his physical attributes, which included his eye colour, hair texture and skin complexion, so as to meticulously replicate his wax statue.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens slammed Congress for stooping low. One user said, "Do you know how low can Congress stoop?" Another user said, "Shame on @INCIndia. This is said to be the oldest party in country. Look at their level of politics. You have stooped even below gutter level politics @RahulGandhi. Openly lying from an official handle."

Here's what netizens had to say: