Congress' 85th Plenary session: Party proposes 'New economic vision for India'

INC

On the second day of the 85th plenary session, the Congress presented its draft resolution, "A New Economic Vision for India," which proposes a novel economic performance metric that measures India's living standards and economic mobility instead of relying solely on the gross domestic product (GDP) to gauge economic progress.

The draft resolution says: “We need a new economic performance metric that correlates directly to the median Indian’s living standards, economic mobility, and hopes for a better future. We need a holistic set of measures that capture the median Indian’s current and expected prosperity. Our new economic vision and action will be recrafted from the current excessive focus on capital and move more towards labour. Every decision will be evaluated with what it brings to people in terms of jobs, incomes, healthy living standards, and livelihoods.”

“Labour intensity should be the primary benchmark for evaluating all policy options, not mere production,”resolution further read.

The resolution further suggests that tax policies should be refocused on job creation and salaries instead of prioritizing investment and profits.

“Trade is critical for us as a labour-surplus nation. All in all, India’s economic vision needs a fundamental shift with the labour market as the foundation for development. With this new economic vision, we aim to build a fair, just, and equal economy and bring opportunity and prosperity to all sections of the people,” the document reads further.

The economic resolution draft, set to be ratified during the plenary, vowed that the party would “herald a new beginning, just as we did in 1991, involving all sections of people in nation-building.”