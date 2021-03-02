Cong will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power: Priyanka

Tezpur: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to "nullify" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Gandhi, during a public meeting in Tezpur, launched the 'Five Guarantees' campaign, and said her party, if given a chance to form government in the northeastern state, will dole out Rs 2,000 every month to homemakers across the state, and provide free electricity up to 200 units to all households.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth.

"People of Assam were cheated by a party (BJP) five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. Our party is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees," the Congress leader, who sported a traditional 'gamocha' around her neck which had the letters CAA crossed out on it, said.

CATHOLICS OPPOSE POLLING ON APRIL 1 IN BENGAL, ASSAM

NEW DELHI: A delegation of All-India Catholic Union (AICTU) has petitioned the Election Commission to change the polling on April 1 in West Bengal and Assam since it falls on Maundy Thursday, a day before the Good Friday. In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Election Commissioner Dr Chander Bhushan, IAS, the delegation led by MP Vincent H Pala and AC Michael, a former member of Delhi Minority Commission, pleaded that Maundy Thursday is one of the most complex and profound days of celebrations as it marks the day Jesus Christ “celebrated his final Passover with his disciples.”

Grand Alliance will perform last rites of BJP: BPF

Tezpur: Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday asserted that the Grand Alliance led by "old friend" Congress will perform the last rites of the BJP-led government in Assam by winning the upcoming assembly elections. Mohilary, whose BPF was earlier a part of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, claimed that he was "misled" by senior state minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma to join the saffron party's alliance.