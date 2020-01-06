Cong reacts to claims that one of the numbers in the WhatsApp group was theirs

On Monday, the Congress party has said that the WhatsApp group number which people allegedly claimed to be party's campaigning number was discontinued after Lok Sabha Elections.
On Sunday, after the JNU violence people took to Twitter and claimed that they were receiving messages on a WhatsApp group about the violence at JNU. Later few claimed that the group was created by the Congress party. After which the Congress clarified saying that the number belonged to the party but was later discontinued after Lok Sabha Elections.
While clarifying Congress said that, "The SM team of INC had hired the services of several private vendors to run the crowd funding campaign, for a limited period before Lok Sabha Elections after which it was discontinued. The number belonged to a vendor and has nothing to do with INC."
The party also blamed BJP for the violence and asked to reveal the identities of all those being used to create violence in our campuses. "The BJP must explain and reveal to the country the identities of all those being used to create violence in our campuses," Congress tweeted.
The vendor who provided the number to Congress party took Twitter to clarify why the group was actually created. Anand Mangnale, a Twitter user came forward, said that: "Dear all, stop harassing @INCIndia on my number. This number was used as a test number when I was a vendor who helped them setup Crowdfunding campaign around 2 years back. & YES, I infiltrated that group to get more info, so i could pass it to students & keep them safe."
Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening and went about attacking teachers, students and vandalizing hostels, leaving many wounded.
At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident. The violence at the university, whose students have been actively supporting the stir against the amended Citizenship Act, triggered a political furore with opposition parties accusing "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students, while protests broke out at many places including near Delhi Police headquarters and at the Aligarh Muslim University against the incident.
The JNU administration said late in the night that students opposing the semester registration process "moved aggressively" in a bid to stop those supporting the process, triggering a clash, while "masked miscreants" carrying sticks and rods went on a rampage in hostel rooms.
