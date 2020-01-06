Cong reacts to claims that one of the numbers in the WhatsApp group was theirs

On Monday, the Congress party has said that the WhatsApp group number which people allegedly claimed to be party's campaigning number was discontinued after Lok Sabha Elections.

On Sunday, after the JNU violence people took to Twitter and claimed that they were receiving messages on a WhatsApp group about the violence at JNU. Later few claimed that the group was created by the Congress party. After which the Congress clarified saying that the number belonged to the party but was later discontinued after Lok Sabha Elections.

While clarifying Congress said that, "The SM team of INC had hired the services of several private vendors to run the crowd funding campaign, for a limited period before Lok Sabha Elections after which it was discontinued. The number belonged to a vendor and has nothing to do with INC."