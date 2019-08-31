'Conduct NRC in Parliament': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes dig at Centre

New Delhi: Miffed at the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam that excluded over 19 lakh people, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should also conduct NRC in Parliament. The Centre came out with the list on Saturday.

Addressing the media persons after the senior Congress leaders met at 10 Janpath on the final NRC list issue on Saturday, Adhir said the government failed to properly handle the NRC in Assam.

"The country belongs to them, they should conduct NRC wherever they wish to. They were not able to handle Assam NRC, they may go to other states also. They should conduct NRC in Parliament also. I am also an outsider as my father lived in Bangladesh," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

Present in the meeting were interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leaders like AK Antony, Gaurav Gogoi and others. "No genuine citizen should be ousted in any condition and all the genuine citizens must be provided protection," he said.