'Completely Insane': Trump's Son In Law Jared Kushner Denies Claims Of Secret Saudi-UAE Dealings After Phone Hack Allegations

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Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, has strongly denied allegations of secret financial dealings involving Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing the claims as “completely insane”, “categorically false” and “outrageous fabrications”.

The allegations were detailed in an excerpt from journalist Matthew Cole’s forthcoming book, Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, published by Vanity Fair on October 22, 2026. The report claims that Dutch military intelligence obtained screenshots of Kushner’s iPhone from a Russian military intelligence server around 2017–2018 and monitored his activity.

According to the excerpt, the Netherlands Defence Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) discovered screenshots of Kushner’s phone on a server linked to Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). The Dutch agency allegedly gained access to the material after a Russian hacker working for the GRU came into British custody and cooperated with Western intelligence agencies.

The report claims that Dutch intelligence subsequently monitored Kushner’s phone activity and observed him accessing an account at First Abu Dhabi Bank linked to the UAE government-funded Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The account had allegedly received approximately $750 million from Saudi and Emirati sources through a bank in Azerbaijan. Kushner was reportedly listed as a signatory on the account, rather than its owner.

The book further alleges that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed were involved in arrangements involving at least $2 billion across accounts in the UAE and Israel. According to the report, the funds were intended, in part, to support foreign-policy objectives, while a separate account allegedly held around $1 billion intended for Kushner’s personal benefit.

The excerpt also alleges that money from the accounts was transferred to individuals, including a warlord, a mercenary and a former hit man. However, the claims rely substantially on unnamed sources and alleged intelligence monitoring, and have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Kushner Calls Allegations ‘Fantasy, Fiction And Advocacy’

Responding to the report in a post on X, Kushner rejected the allegations and accused the author of publishing claims without verifiable evidence.

“@VanityFair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened,” he wrote.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kushner said his representatives had denied every claim on the record before publication. He also questioned the absence of bank statements, wire-transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates and other documentation to substantiate the allegations.

Referring to the scrutiny he faced during Trump’s first administration, Kushner said he had been subjected to media coverage, multiple congressional investigations and a special counsel investigation. He added that he had voluntarily provided more than 30 hours of testimony.

“None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened,” Kushner said.

Describing the report as “a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy”, he accused the author of presenting fabricated claims as investigative journalism.

Legal Action Threatened Over Report

Kushner’s legal team had previously denied that he had any connection to the alleged accounts. His lawyer reportedly told the author that “there are no accounts and never were”.

Kushner’s counsel later said a detailed denial letter had been sent before publication and indicated that legal action was being considered over the allegations.

The White House also dismissed the report, describing it as “baseless smears” and “TOTAL FAKE NEWS”. Meanwhile, some Democrats called for Kushner to answer questions about the claims.

The allegations have also raised questions about potential disclosure obligations and whether any financial arrangements, if proven, could have created conflicts of interest or violated laws governing bribery and foreign-agent activities. Legal experts cited in the report suggested that any such violations would depend on the facts, including whether political or policy commitments were made in exchange for financial benefits.

Kushner has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations remain unproven.

Kushner served as a senior adviser during Trump’s first presidential administration and is currently serving as a special envoy in the Trump administration. He also runs Affinity Partners, a private-equity firm that has received investments from Gulf-linked entities since his departure from the White House.