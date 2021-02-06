Common people to be vaccinated from March: Harsh Vardhan

Kolkata: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that ordinary people above 50 years of age will get vaccinated from March.

Addressing at Healthcare Conclave at Spring Club in Kolkata, the Union Health Minister said that India is planning to make seven more indigenous vaccines apart from the existing two.

“So far the frontline health workers were getting vaccinated now even the common people above 50 years will be vaccinated from March. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin India is trying to make seven more vaccines of coronavirus. Three out of which is in a trial stage and two are in the pre-clinical stage,” stated Harsh Vardhan.

The Union Health Minister also added that the BJP led central government has no immediate plans to roll-out the vaccines in the open market and also that the decision will be taken as per the situation demand.

Notably, on January 19, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim had sent a letter to the Central government requesting permission to start vaccination for the common people of West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that the vaccination of COVID 19 started on January 16 across the country.