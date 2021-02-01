Allocation of Rs 35,000 cr for COVID-19 vaccines will help end pandemic, expedite eco recovery: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday lauded the 2021-2022 Budget, saying the allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines and commitment to provide further support will help end this pandemic and expedite economic recovery.

He hailed the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "prudence" of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "for taking us closer to Health For All". "A remarkable 137 per cent increase, taking budgeted outlay for health and well-being to Rs 2,23,846 crore," he said.

The government on Monday proposed a budget outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore for health and well being in 2021-2022, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year, with Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming fiscal.

In the Union Budget, Rs 71,268.77 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as against Rs 65,011.8 crore allocated in 2020-2021. An allocation of Rs 2,663.00 crore has also been made to the Department of Health Research in the 2021-22 Budget.

The Ministry of AYUSH has been allocated Rs 2,970.30 for the next fiscal as against Rs 2,122.08 crore proposed for 2020-2021 fiscal. "Rs 35,000 crore allocated for COVID-19 vaccines and commitment to provide further support as needed will help end this pandemic and expedite economic recovery as well," Vardhan said.