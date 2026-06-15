'Come Back or I'll Kill You': Husband Stabs Home Guard Wife To Death In Front Of Children In Bengaluru

A 32-year-old Home Guard attached to the Mahadevapura Police Station in Bengaluru was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in a shocking incident on Sunday, police said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim, identified as Manjula, had been married to Pradeep for 15 years, and the couple had two children. According to her family members, frequent disputes had arisen due to Pradeep’s alleged addiction to online betting and his repeated suspicions about Manjula’s fidelity. They claimed he often questioned the paternity of their children, prompting Manjula to move in with her mother along with the children around six weeks ago.

Police said Pradeep arrived at the residence carrying a knife concealed inside his jacket and initially pleaded with Manjula to reconcile. He allegedly apologised for his past conduct and even fell at her feet, asking her to return home. However, when she refused, he reportedly attacked her with the knife, stabbing her multiple times in front of her mother and the couple’s children.

Investigators also recovered a video allegedly recorded by Pradeep before the incident, in which he acknowledged that his online betting habit had destroyed his family. In the recording, he reportedly stated that he intended to ask Manjula to reunite with him and threatened to kill her if she declined.

Police have launched an investigation into the case and are examining all available evidence.