Colours Of Change As Vrindavan Widows Mark Holi At Gopinath Temple |

Vrindavan: Defying age old Hindu traditions, hundreds of widowed women gathered at the courtyard of the historic Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan on Monday to celebrate Holi with colours and flowers.

The Holi celebrations for widows in Vrindavan, organised in recent years by Sulabh International, have become a memorable occasion for women who until recently faced social stigma and exclusion.

Executive Convenor of Sulabh International, Nitya Pathak, said that participation in festivals like Holi lifts their spirits and gives them hope and confidence to move forward in life. She said widowed women from five ashrams in the town took part in the celebrations with enthusiasm.

Gathering in front of Lord Gopinath, the women played Holi with dry colours and flower petals. They chanted devotional songs, danced and joyfully splashed colours on one another in a rare public display of celebration and solidarity.

According to Mrs Pathak, more than 1,000 kilograms of flowers and 700 kilograms of gulal were arranged for the event. Over the years, she said, an increasing number of widows have embraced change and stepped forward to participate not only in Holi but also in festivals such as Diwali.

Until a few years ago, such scenes were unthinkable. In many parts of Indian society, widows were considered inauspicious and were barred from taking part in festivals and social functions. Many were driven out of their homes and sought refuge in Vrindavan, where they often lived in poverty and neglect.

The initiative to organise Holi celebrations for widows was launched in 2013 by noted social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak. His efforts encouraged thousands of widows who had made Vrindavan their home to reclaim their right to celebrate.

A significant turning point came after the intervention of the Supreme Court of India, which expressed concern in 2012 over the plight of widows in Vrindavan and the lack of adequate support from authorities. The court directed Sulabh International to take steps to improve their living conditions.

Since then, the festival of colours in Vrindavan has come to symbolise dignity, inclusion and a renewed sense of belonging for the widows who once waited in despair but now celebrate life with hope.