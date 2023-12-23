Cold Weather Conditions Grip Regions Of Punjab, Haryana

Representative Image (PTI Photo) | Kamal Singh

Chandigarh: With minimum temperature hovering around 6 degrees Celsius in several parts of Punjab and Haryana and there being forecast of inclement weather in the next several days, the governments of both the states have announced winter vacations for the schools.

While cold weather conditions continued to persist in Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place with 6 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday, several other parts of the state including Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar recorded around 9, 8 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, while Pathankot recorded a minimum temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot around 10 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Fatehabad was the coldest place with its minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius. While Hisar recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, Karnal recorded 8.7 degrees, Bhiwani 8 degrees Celsius, Sirsa, 9 degrees Celsius, Ambala and Narnaul districts recorded around 10 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states also recorded its minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Schools closed

Meanwhile, with the thick blanket of fog engulfing the region – especially during mornings and evenings, the Punjab government has announced winter vacations from December 24 to December 31 for all the government, aided and private schools.

The Haryana government on Saturday also announced winter vacation for all the schools from January 1 to January 15, 2024, in the wake of the forecasts of the cold wave getting intensified in the next few days.