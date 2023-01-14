Cold wave sweeps North India, Himachal receives fresh snowfall

Representative image |

Delhi: The entire North Indian belt continued to be in the grip of an intense cold wave on Saturday, with Mandhol village in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh recording heavy snowfall overnight and the Delhi-NCR waking up to dense fog and low visibility.

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Trees and houses in Mandhol were seen covered in white, while locals preferred to remain in the warm confines of their homes amid the heavy snowfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday were recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and -4 degrees Celsius. In the higher reaches of the state, Narkanda, Manali and the Malana villages in the Kullu district also received snowfall.

Traffic movement hit due to snowfall

According to sources, the heavy snowfall hit traffic movement across the state, resulting in major commuting woes. The administration suspended the movement of tourist vehicles beyond Solanganala.

Minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday recorded maximum and temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Palam recorded low visibility in the wee hours of Saturday but it improved after the sun came out.

Earlier on Friday, the IMD had forecast snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, over the next couple of days. The agency also forecast moderate snowfall in Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul -Spiti, Shimla and Kullu districts of the state.

It also sounded a cold wave alert in the lower Himachal districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Mandi.

"The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall over the last 24 hours. Kothi in Kullu district received 15 cms of snowfall, Hansa in Lahaul-Spiti recorded 9 cm of fresh snowfall while higher reaches of Shimla district recorded 5 cms of fresh snowfall," senior IMD scientist HP Sandeep Kumar Sharma told ANI on Friday.

According to an earlier tweet by a weather expert, an icy chill would prevail in North India between January 14 and 19, with the peak likely to be between January 16 and 18.