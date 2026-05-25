Coimbatore Horror: Woman Escapes After Former Lover Hurls Petrol Bomb At Her Home In Thondamuthur; Chilling CCTV Surfaces

A chilling CCTV video showing a petrol bomb attack on a young woman’s house in Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur area has gone viral on social media, showingthe terrifying moment flames erupted outside her home after her former partner allegedly targeted the residence following the end of their relationship.

The young woman narrowly escaped harm, as she was inside the house studying when the attack took place.

What the CCTV footage shows

The footage begins with a quiet daytime view of the entrance and porch area of the family’s home in Kalikkanaickenpalayam near Thondamuthur. A red scooter is seen parked under the covered portico beside the house.

Within moments, two bike-borne men are seen approaching the residence. Seconds later, a bright orange fireball suddenly erupts beneath the porch after what police say was a kerosene-filled bottle hurled at the house.

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The flames spread rapidly around the parked scooter and entrance area, engulfing part of the portico in intense yellow-orange fire and thick smoke. The CCTV camera appears to shake slightly amid the chaos, underscoring the suddenness and severity of the attack.

Fortunately, the blaze was limited to the exterior of the home, and no injuries were reported.

Attack allegedly carried out by former partner

According to police, one of the accused has been identified as Karthik alias Mariyappan, a Chennai-based man who was previously in a relationship with the woman.

The complainant, Sundaramurthy, a fitter employed at Thaliyur Town Panchayat, told police that his daughter met Karthik while studying at a college in Coimbatore, and the two later became involved romantically.

However, the woman reportedly ended the relationship after learning that Karthik allegedly had more than 31 criminal cases pending against him, including charges related to murder and robbery at police stations across Tamil Nadu.

Police said Karthik continued to harass the woman and pressured her to resume the relationship after the breakup.

Confrontation before the attack

According to report in South First investigators said Karthik arrived at the house on Sunday evening with three associates on two motorcycles, including a KTM and a Bajaj Pulsar.

Before launching the attack, the group allegedly confronted and threatened Sundaramurthy, who was standing outside the house.

The accused then allegedly hurled multiple beer and liquor bottles filled with kerosene toward the residence. One bottle exploded on impact and landed on a shoe rack in the portico, setting several canvas shoes on fire.

Woman escapes a potentially deadly attack

According to report in the Tamil Nadu news portal South First, the woman was inside the house during her study hour when the kerosene-filled bottles were thrown, preventing what could have been a far more tragic incident.

The family escaped unharmed, but the attack has left residents in the area shaken.

Police launch manhunt

Based on Sundaramurthy’s complaint, Thondamuthur police have registered a case against Karthik and three unidentified associates.

Special teams have been formed to track down the accused, while investigators continue examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence.

Police said further investigation is underway.