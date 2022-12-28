Coimbatore car bomb blast: NIA arrests two more operatives

Representative Image

Chennai: More than two months after a car exploded near a temple in Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu in a suspected terrorist attack, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two more “terrorist operatives”. The main suspect Jamesha Mubeen had died in the explosion a day before Diwali.

According to the federal agency, Mubeen, after swearing bayath (allegiance) to ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to the Temple Complex to strike terror in the community.

Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali, both residents of Coimbatore, were taken into custody on Wednesday. Nine other accused were arrested earlier.

The NIA said its probe revealed that the two accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest, Erode, in February 2022.

“The meetings were led by previously arrested accused Umar Farook and participated by deceased accused Jamesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azharudin, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali, where they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts,” the agency said, adding, further investigations are on.