Coimbatore: Video Of Woman Police Officer & Other Cops Allegedly Laughing During Press Briefing On 10-Year-Old Girl's Murder Sparks Outrage - WATCH | Screengrab from X/Megh Updates

Coimbatore: A shocking video allegedly showing senior Tamil Nadu Police officials smiling and laughing during a press conference on the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The case pertains to the child, who had gone missing from the Sulur area, and was found dead with injuries near a pond, sparking emotional protests by her family and residents demanding justice.

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The video of the alleged incident was shared by Megh Updates on X (formerly Twitter). Visuals from the clip showed three police officers seated during a media briefing, including a woman officer. While addressing the media, the officials were seen smiling and laughing amid the sensitive case. According to the report, one of the officials seen in the video is the West Zone Inspector General (IG).

While the horrific crime has already shaken people across the state of Tamil Nadu, the alleged casual behaviour of police officials during the press conference further intensified public anger online. Currently, there is no clarification issued from the Tamil Nadu police over the alleged video that has sparked outrage.

Social Media Reaction

Several social media users criticised the officers and questioned the sensitivity shown while addressing such a serious crime involving a child.

One user wrote, "Why just suspension? The police department should work in a way that serves as an example for other police officers and the public at large. Shameless creatures. Since it is Tamil Nadu, hoping that the chief minister Joseph acts fast on this. He should be able to prove that he has come for business, he means action"

Another added, "Shame on your officer who has zero sensitivity to this horrible crime"

"As a civil society, we have failed miserably!!," a user commented.

However, some users also defended the video, calling it AI-generated. A user noted, "Before we rush to judge anyone, this video should be properly verified first. In today's social media era, edited or selectively clipped videos spread very fast and create instant outrage. I personally find it hard to believe that senior police officers would casually laugh while discussing such a horrific crime involving a child."

Some others added, "This is ai. take it down asap"

About the Case

The horrific crime in Sulur has shocked Tamil Nadu, with residents and activists demanding strict punishment for the accused and stronger safety measures for children. According to the police, the 10-year-old child had been playing outside her house before she disappeared.

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Authorities suspect she may have been strangled to death, while family members have also raised fears of sexual assault. Police have registered a case and arrested two suspects identified as Karthick (33), a daily wage worker from Nagapattinam, and Mohanraj. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed deep shock over the incident, calling it an 'inhuman and unforgivable' crime.