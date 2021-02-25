'Code of ethics', 3-level grievance redressal mechanism part of guidelines for online news publishers

New Delhi: Launching the guidelines for various digital platform, including social media, the Centre on Thursday said a 'code of ethics' and three-tier grievance redressal mechanism would be applicable for news publishers, over-the-top (OTT) platforms and digital media.

Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, providing a level-playing field between the offline (Print, TV) and digital media, an official statement said.

A three-level grievance redressal mechanism has been established under the rules with different levels of self-regulation, wherein level-1 would be self-regulation by the publishers; level-2 self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers; and level-3 would be oversight mechanism.