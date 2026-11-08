'Cockroach Janta Party' Founder Abhijeet Dipke Attacks PM Modi At Kochi Rally, Questions Electoral Roll Revision | ANI

Kochi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a protest rally in Kochi on Saturday, accusing him of being controlled by foreign interests and using security forces against the country’s youth.

Addressing the gathering organised under the banner ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’, Dipke alleged that the Modi government was treating young citizens demanding democratic accountability as adversaries rather than recognising them as the country’s future. He also rejected the characterisation of CJP supporters as anarchists, arguing that their campaign sought to defend constitutional rights and protect the integrity of elections.

Alleged actor Prakash Raj can be seen going out of control at the CJP protest against SIR and Gyanesh Kumar in Kochi, Kerala, surrounded by his favourite crowd.He can be seen raising “Azadi, Azadi” slogans, echoing the rhetoric associated with dangerous separatist movements in Kashmir and Naxal-affected regions. — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 7, 2026

Dipke described Modi and other senior political leaders as belonging to an older generation that offered little hope for India’s future. His remarks reflected the organisation’s attempt to place young people at the centre of its campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protesters Demand Withdrawal Of SIR

The demonstration, organised at Rajendra Maidan, demanded the withdrawal of the SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Hundreds of protesters participated in the mobilisation, which brought together youth activists, civil society representatives and political campaigners.

Finally Abhijeet Dipke Reached in Rajendra Maidan, Kerala after Road Show with Prakash Sir " Gyanu has to go "Earned not Given 🙏👌🏻CJP Protest Kerala https://t.co/uCNZ7vTJPg — Cockroaches of India (@CJP_for_India) November 7, 2026

Actor and activist Prakash Raj led a procession from Marine Drive towards Rajendra Maidan, where demonstrators assembled for the public meeting.

Participants carried national flags and displayed banners demanding the cancellation of the electoral revision exercise.

Organisers estimated participation at around 500 people during the march. Democratic Youth Federation of India state president Chintha Jerome was among those who joined the demonstration.

Dipke Questions Electoral Process And Transparency

Dipke maintained that the campaign against Kumar would continue until the country had an independent and impartial electoral system. He accused the Election Commission of conducting an exercise that could undermine public confidence in elections.

Speaking to journalists before reaching the venue, Dipke alleged that voters were being removed from electoral rolls across the country. He claimed that more than 130 million names had been deleted, questioning whether elections could remain free and fair under such circumstances.

CJP Expands Campaign Beyond New Delhi

The Kochi protest marked a significant expansion of CJP’s campaign beyond New Delhi, where its activists previously encountered police action while attempting to demonstrate against the Election Commission.

Dipke said the organisation had considerable support among young people in Keralam, claiming that its membership database showed the state accounted for its largest concentration of registered supporters.

The organisation has sought to distinguish its campaign from conventional party politics, despite sharing opposition concerns over electoral procedures and the functioning of constitutional institutions.

Previous Protests And Police Action

The Kochi mobilisation followed the detention of CJP activists during protests in the national capital last month.

Two leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were arrested after entering Jantar Mantar, which Delhi Police had withdrawn as a designated protest venue.

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They were released on October 21 after furnishing bonds and undertaking to comply with restrictions on demonstrations at the location.

Dipke was also detained ahead of a proposed national flag march in Delhi. The organisation has criticised the police response, while authorities have maintained that restrictions on demonstrations were imposed under applicable public order requirements.

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