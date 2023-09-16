 INDIA Alliance CMs Of 11 States Planning To Stop State-Run Ads On 'Propaganda Channels': Report
This decision follows their recent announcement of boycotting several news anchors, sparking controversy and debates across the nation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
In a significant move, the Chief Ministers of the INDIA Alliance have come together to halt state-run advertisements on what they label as "propaganda channels", according to reports.

Financial Blow to "Godi Media" Channels

The alleged move to block state-run ads on these channels, often derogatorily referred to as "Godi Media" by the Opposition, is likely to deliver a substantial financial blow to specific media outlets.

The INDIA Alliance comprises 11 Chief Ministers, and their coordinated action is expected to have far-reaching consequences.

Chief Ministers from Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are actively involved in the plan to cease advertising on these specific TV channels.

Following the Anchor Boycott

This latest development comes in the wake of the INDIA Alliance's announcement of boycotting news anchors whom they accuse of perpetuating bias and unfair treatment.

The media committee of the alliance has taken a stance against these journalists, resolving not to participate in their programs or debates hosted on such channels.

Justification for the Action

Pawan Khera, a Congress spokesperson and a member of the committee representing opposition parties, defended the decision, highlighting that certain channels have perpetuated a "market for hatred" over the past nine years.

The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed deep concern over this decision, asserting that it sets a concerning precedent.

They argue that the boycott runs counter to the principles of democracy, sparking a broader debate about media's role in a democratic society.

BJP Allegedly Boycotting ABP News Anchor

The Congress meanwhile, accused the ruling BJP of allegedly boycotting ABP anchor Sandeep Chaudhary for a month for "questioning" the saffron party.

The BJP is said to have sent its spokesperson on Chaudhary's debate on ABP News last on August 15. At the time, the news anchor asked difficult questions to MP Anurag Thakur. Following this, no official spokesperson allegedly made an appearance on the debate.

