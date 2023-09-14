INDIA Bloc Boycotts 14 TV News Anchors: Here's What They Have To Say

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Reacting to the list of TV news anchors that the INDIA bloc will boycott, Zee News deputy editor Aditi Tyagi said, "My name is the first among those asking questions for the country. Tyagis are not afraid."
"Since Hamid Ansari's interview, I have been carrying the boycott badge with pride. However, I still have not stopped asking questions. Boycott is the biggest badge of honor for a journalist. Thank you for this honor," said Aman Chopra, senior editor, Network18.
"Result of INDIA bloc's four meetings -- attack on Sanatan and refusal to answer questions. They boycotted those journalists who have been asking questions but this fearless journalism will continue. Neither have we bowed down nor will we bow down. Jai Hind," said Amish Devgan, managing editor, News18 Hindi.
Anand Narasimhan, managing editor of CNN-News18 quoted a Sanskrit shloka from Bhagavad Gita that translated to, "Therefore, think of Me (the supreme god) at all times, and also fight the battle. With your mind and intellect surrendered to Me, you will without a doubt attain Me. Everything happens for a reason."
Arnab Goswami, managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, was also on the list of TV news anchors boycotted by the INDIA bloc. However, Goswami has not commented on the issue yet.
"48 years ago, my father had raised his voice against Indiraji's emergency and then the Congress government issued a MISA warrant against my father. But my father did not get scared, nor did he apologise to Indiraji. Today the opposition wants to impose Emergency 2.0 on the country...even today we have to fight, not be afraid," said Ashok Shrivastav, editor and anchor at DD News.
Aaj Tak news anchor Chitra Tripathi did not react to the boycott. However, she retweeted Aaj Tak and India Today's news director Rahul Kanwal's post on News Broadcasters & Digital Association being "deeply anguished and concerned" over the INDIA bloc's decision to boycott certain news anchors.
Gaurav Sawant, managing editor and news anchor at India Today and Aaj Tak did not react to the boycott
Navika Kumar, Times Network's group editor, is one of the anchors on the INDIA bloc's boycott list. She did not react to the boycott yet.
IndiaTV's news anchor Prachi Parashar did not react to her name being included in the boycott list.
Popular TV news anchor Rubika Liyaquat tweeted, "This is not called banning, this is called fear. This is called running away from questions, not boycotting journalists. You have a habit of saying yes to those who say yes. I didn't do that yesterday nor will I do it again. Have the courage to ban those leaders who are serving hatred in the 'mohabbat ki dukaan'... The questions were, are and will remain so in future also. Jai Hind."
India Today TV news anchor Shiv Aroor did not react to his name being included in the boycott list.
"INDIA bloc has released the list of those journalists who refused to become 'Charan Chumbak'. Now they will be boycotted," tweeted Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary.
Reacting to the boycott, TV news anchor Sushant Sinha tweeted, "The girl has not even met the boy, does not chat, there is no relationship but the boy has announced a one-sided breakup and said that he will never meet her again. Hey brother, I don't even debate, I don't even invite anyone of you as a guest, so who are you stopping from coming to my show? Well, this certificate of journalism in the national interest is gladly accepted. Boycott, target, do whatever you want … the country is watching everything."
