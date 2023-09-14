 'Wear It As Badge Of Honour': BJP's Amit Malviya Tells TV News Anchors Boycotted By INDIA Bloc
This is BJP's first reaction to the list of boycotted TV news anchors released by the INDIA bloc

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacted to the list of TV news anchors boycotted by the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Malviya said the boycotted journalists "refused to even bend" and that the INDIA bloc has expected them to crawl.

"So I.N.D.I Alliance has released a list of journalists, who refused to even bend, when the Opposition expected them to crawl. They should wear it as a badge of honour. More power to them," Malviya tweeted.

