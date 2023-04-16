 CM Yogi calls high-level meeting after killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed & brother
CM Yogi calls high-level meeting after killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed & brother

CM Yogi calls high-level meeting after killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed & brother

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | Twitter

Following the shocking killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken swift action by summoning top officials of the UP Police to a high-level meeting.

Meeting currently underway

The meeting is underway at the chief minister's residence in Lucknow, with the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in attendance.

Brazen attack under tight security

Despite the tight police security, the assailants managed to carry out the brazen attack, prompting the chief minister to call for urgent discussions with law enforcement officials.

As per news reports, CM Yogi is deeply concerned about the unprecedented killings, which have sent shockwaves through the state.

The state government has assured the public that those responsible will be brought to justice and that every effort will be made to maintain law and order in the wake of this disturbing incident.

'Killed amidst police security’: Akhilesh Yadav blasts UP govt over Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf’s...
