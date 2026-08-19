CM Vijay’s MLA Bonanza: Cars, ₹75,000 Monthly Maintenance And ₹25,000 Assistant Allowance For All 234 Tamil Nadu Legislators | Video | X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a bonanza for all legislators – a car with a monthly maintenance allowance of ₹75,000 and an assistant with a monthly allowance of ₹25,000 “to carry out constituency-related work efficiently” and ensure government schemes reach the people. Details of the make and cost of the car were not announced. The House has a sanctioned strength of 234 MLAs.

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Announcing this in a suo motu statement under Rule 110 of the House, which does not entail any debate, Vijay said the required legal amendments to facilitate this new benefit would be made soon and orders will be issued accordingly.

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Recently, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA L E Jothimani, a first time legislator, had while speaking in the Assembly said many legislators did not have the means to afford a car and were unable to undertake constituency-related work and inspections. They had to travel many kilometres. According to him, there were several MLAs who were first-timers and did not have the means to have a private transport. Therefore to ensure “corruption-free governance” he had appealed to the State to provide cars for them.

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Jothimani, incidentally was in the Congress, and is the son of veteran Scheduled Caste leader Elayaperumal. He had sought a ticket in the Congress to contest in the Assembly elections. However, when VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan decided to pull out of the Assembly race from Kattumannarkoil in the eleventh hour, he announced Jothimani would be fielded as the candidate replacing himself. When journalists approached Jothimani that evening, he was surprised. His first response was: “I had sought a ticket from the Congress. Now VCK has announced me as the candidate.” He was lucky enough to emerge as one of the two victorious candidates of the VCK.

In his announcement, Vijay cited Jothimani’s appeal and also said, “There has been a substantial increase in the number of first-time MLAs who have no political or financial background and have been elected with the massive support of the people....MLAs have to travel continuously as part of their constituency work. They should not have to depend on others for their work and should be able to function honestly in villages and remote areas, meet people and address their grievances.”