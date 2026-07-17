CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee, Says BJP Retained Shyam Steel Investment In West Bengal | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday while laying the foundation stone of Shyam steel industry in Mejia in Bankura district slammed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and mentioned that the industrialist was about to go to Odisha but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had retained them in Bengal.

“The former Chief Minister should come to Bankura to see the industrial development. She has enough time now and if needed I will give her the state government’s helicopter. To the non-Bengalis she used to say ‘outsiders’. These industrialists were about to make their set up in Odisha, only the new BJP government retained them back in Bengal,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that if industries don’t come in the districts, then more people will leave the state for jobs.

“I have come here to bring investment. If industries do not come to these districts, infrastructure will not improve. We will ensure strict law and order. There will be no syndicates, no extortion and no cut money. If anyone locks factories then strict action will be taken against them. Several major corporate groups have shown interest in investing in the state. Previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) brought more publicity than investment in the state during their business summit,” further added Adhikari.